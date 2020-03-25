The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Kenny Rogers could return to the albums Top 5.

In the wake of his death, the country superstar’s All The Hits & New Love Songs is at No.4 with 3,724 sales. The Weeknd’s After Hours (18,135 sales) leads the way, ahead of Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (6,592 sales) and Morrissey’s I Am Not A Dog On A Chain (6,430 sales). Slow Readers Club complete the Top ...