Kesha to perform exclusive intimate virtual concert on MelodyVR

Kesha has confirmed she will be delivering an exclusive 360° performance on virtual reality platform MelodyVR as part of its Live From LA series.

Broadcasting on August 13 (3pm PT, 6pm ET and 11pm BST), the set will be made available for free via the MelodyVR app on smartphones and VR headsets, and will also be free to watch for the first week.

Speaking about the set, Kesha said: "I miss performing live and connecting with my fans. I really live for those moments....so I am really excited to be able to get closer and more intimate than ever before, with a show I am playing virtually with MelodyVR. I encourage all my fans to download the app so we can sing and dance together, for this stripped down show experience. I don’t believe I have ever played a show like this, just me and only me, for you and only you. A personal serenade in my 360° spaceship as we blast off into a uniquely unbelievable new kind of concert experience, Live from LA.”



MelodyVR’s Live From LA series has already seen performances from John Legend, Cypress Hill, Katelyn Tarver, Zella Day, JoJo and Nelly.