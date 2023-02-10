Kid Harpoon & David Guetta celebrate BRIT Awards wins

Kid Harpoon and David Guetta are celebrating BRIT Award wins, as the pair have been unveiled as recipients of trophies for Songwriter and Producer Of The Year respectively.

The news comes 24 hours ahead of tomorrow’s ceremony, which is the first ever BRITs to take place on a Saturday night. Showrunner Damian Christian trailed the ceremony alongside BRITs committee member Mel Rudder and trophy designer Slawn in our exclusive digital cover story earlier this week.

Kid Harpoon (real name Tom Hull), who appeared on stage with Harry Styles and Tyler Johnson as Harry’s House won big at The Grammys last week, described his BRIT win as “unbelievable”.

Kid Harpoon said: “To be acknowledged by the BRITs this year for songwriting, a beautiful and complex craft, is unbelievable. It’s a dream come true to create for a living, I cannot wait to celebrate with everyone on Saturday.”

David Guetta, meanwhile, is due to perform at the ceremony alongside Becky Hill and Ella Henderson.

He said: “I am very honoured to receive Producer Of The Year. I have always felt a strong connection to British music and culture. The UK music scene is full of world class artists and producers so to be recognised like this means a lot to me. Thank you so much!”

Songwriter Of The Year was voted for by a panel of publishing execs, while Producer Of The Year was voted for by a group of A&Rs.

Kid Harpoon and David Guetta join Rising Star winners FLO as the award recipients announced so far.

Mo Gilligan will host the show for the second year running, while the Red Carpet livestream will be hosted by Nella Rose and Michelle Visage. BBC Radio 1’s Jack Saunders is hosting the backstage area, where Amelia Dimoldenberg and The Unknown Vlogs will also be presenting.

You can follow all the action via Music Week across the weekend.

