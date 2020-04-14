Kid Harpoon talks new Harry Styles music and his evolving sound

Harry Styles is already formulating ideas for new music, according to his close friend and collaborator Kid Harpoon (aka Tom Hull).

Styles’ second record, Fine Line, has sold 165,151 copies so far, according to the Official Charts Company, and is currently sitting in the Top 5 of the UK albums chart.

The former Music Week cover star also has singles Adore You (481,625 sales) and Falling (207,636 sales) in the Top 20. His world tour was due to kick off this month, but has now been rescheduled to 2021, while the singer has launched a new T-shirt, with proceeds going directly to the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Tom Hull has suggested that there’s plenty more to come from Styles beyond Fine Line.

“He’s going to evolve. The next album, I find that exciting, what’s the next album going to be? And the one after that, and beyond?” he said. “It’s [changing] as he discovers, I find it so refreshing.”

Hull, who has been working with Styles since his debut album and was part of a close-knit team of collaborators on Fine Line, said that the pair are in constant contact, exchanging ideas.

We text all the time about ideas, we haven’t stopped

“It's not like he's different when he's not writing to when he is, if that makes sense. To me, he's always writing, he sends me piano ideas all the time and I send him ideas,” said Hull. “He’ll play piano, write some chords, say, ‘These lyrics are kind of cool’, then we’ll try it out. We text all the time about ideas, we haven’t stopped.”

Hull described their creative process as “a constantly moving thing”.

“Harry is very creative, it’s non-stop working, when we’re in the studio it’s not like, ‘It’s 10am, let’s start, how do we write a song?’ We’re already going, it’s constant. What I love about him is that he is full of ideas.”

Hull worked on Fine Line with Styles in California, Nashville, Bath and Japan. “He is passionate, and it’s not a passion like, ‘I want to be famous, I want to be No.1’, it’s in terms of ‘I love music,’” Hull said.

Read about Falling here, revisit our conversation with Hull on the making of Fine Line here and click here to read our cover interview with Harry Styles. Read an interview with Sony Music Group CEO Rob Stringer here.

Photo: JM Enternational