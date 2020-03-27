Kim Petras hits Music Moves Europe Talent Top 5

Kim Petras has moved in the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart Top 5 with Reminds Me. The track jumps 14 places in its sixth week in the chart.

Meanwhile Tom Gregory continues at No.1 with Fingertips, Nea’s Some Say rises one spot to No.2, Fontaines DC’s Liberty Belle slides to No.3 and Freya Ridings’ Castles stays in fourth spot.

Octavian & Skepta’s Papi Chulo is the week’s only new entry, coming in at No.19.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.