Kim Petras hits Music Moves Europe Talent Top 5

March 27th 2020 at 12:00PM
Kim Petras has moved in the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart Top 5 with Reminds Me. The track jumps 14 places in its sixth week in the chart.

Meanwhile Tom Gregory continues at No.1 with Fingertips, Nea’s Some Say rises one spot to No.2, Fontaines DC’s Liberty Belle slides to No.3 and Freya Ridings’ Castles stays in fourth spot.

Octavian & Skepta’s Papi Chulo is the week’s only new entry, coming in at No.19.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 11 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
3 25 Nea Some Say SE
2 19 Fontaines D.C. Liberty Belle IE
4 43 Freya Ridings Castles GB
19 6 Kim Petras Reminds Me DE
7 39 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
5 4 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
9 9 Victor Leksell Svag SE
6 117 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
10 9 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
17 81 Silk City feat. Dua Lipa Electricity GB
8 41 LUM!X Monster AT
12 9 Ilira Royalty DE
21 6 Number Red Flag GB
11 20 AngÃ¨le Oui ou non BE
16 19 Goldstone All I Know FR
14 54 Sam Fender Hypersonic Missiles GB
13 7 Pongo UWA PT
0 1 Octavian feat. Skepta Papi Chulo GB
18 29 Inhaler Ice Cream Sundae IE

 

 

 

 

