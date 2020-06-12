Kim Petras hits the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart Top 5

Kim Petras climbs into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5 today with her track Malibu. It’s the 12th week for the German pop singer's new single, which leapt 12-5 to knock Mathea’s Wollt Dir Nur Sagen down a place.

Nea holds the No.1 spot for her fourth consecutive week with Some Say. The Swedish pop singer has won the battle against Tom Gregory whose music has dominated the Top 5 in recent weeks, today marks the track’s 36th week in the chart.

Gregory’s Fingertips remains at No.2 and Daði Freyr’s Think About Things also stays put at No.3 for the fourth week running, while Victor Leksell’s Svag and Petras’ Malibu creep into No.4 and No.5 respectively.

The music making the biggest move this week arrives from Inhaler climbing 11 spaces from 19-8, as their new single Falling In continues to impress, so will we see them in the Top 5 next week?

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.