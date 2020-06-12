Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Kim Petras hits the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart Top 5

June 12th 2020 at 12:00PM
Kim Petras hits the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart Top 5

Kim Petras climbs into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5 today with her track Malibu. It’s the 12th week for the German pop singer's new single, which leapt 12-5 to knock Mathea’s Wollt Dir Nur Sagen down a place.

Nea holds the No.1 spot for her fourth consecutive week with Some Say. The Swedish pop singer has won the battle against Tom Gregory whose music has dominated the Top 5 in recent weeks, today marks the track’s 36th week in the chart.

Gregory’s Fingertips remains at No.2 and Daði Freyr’s Think About Things also stays put at No.3 for the fourth week running, while Victor Leksell’s Svag and Petras’ Malibu creep into No.4 and No.5 respectively.

The music making the biggest move this week arrives from Inhaler climbing 11 spaces from 19-8, as their new single Falling In continues to impress, so will we see them in the Top 5 next week?

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 36 Nea Some Say SE
2 2 22 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
3 3 15 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
4 8 20 Victor Leksell Svag SE
5 12 5 Kim Petras Malibu DE
6 5 14 Mathea Wollt dir nur sagen AT
7 7 6 Zoe Wees Control DE
8 19 4 Inhaler Falling In IE
9 13 50 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
10 6 20 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
11 14 128 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
12 9 20 Ilira Royalty DE
13 10 8 S1mba Rover GB
14 4 10 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
15 15 110 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
16 17 7 Yungblud Weird! GB
17 22 2 Winona Oak feat. Robin Schulz Oxygen SE
18 16 126 Ramz Barking GB
19 18 12 Handsome Habibi feat. Yung Baby Tate Don't Waste My Time GB
20 11 14 Millie Turner Jungle GB
author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020