Kim Petras rises up the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Kim Petras is rising up the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with new single Reminds Me.

The track jumps 32-11 in its third week in the chart, with Petras set to tour Europe with Camila Cabello. Elsewhere, Tom Gregory continues at No.1 with Fingertips, Fontaines DC jump one spot to No.2 with Liberty Belle and Nea’s Some Say rises 4-3. Castles by Freya Ridings and Angèle’s Oui Ou Non complete the Top 5.

Angèle’s Balance Ton Quoi rockets 46-10 and the week’s other big movers are: Pongo’s UWA (36-15) and Ramz’s Barking (38-17).

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.