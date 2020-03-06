Your site will load in 16 seconds
Kim Petras rises up the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

March 6th 2020 at 12:00PM
Kim Petras is rising up the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with new single Reminds Me.

The track jumps 32-11 in its third week in the chart, with Petras set to tour Europe with Camila Cabello. Elsewhere, Tom Gregory continues at No.1 with Fingertips, Fontaines DC jump one spot to No.2 with Liberty Belle and Nea’s Some Say rises 4-3. Castles by Freya Ridings and Angèle’s Oui Ou Non complete the Top 5.

Angèle’s Balance Ton Quoi rockets 46-10 and the week’s other big movers are: Pongo’s UWA (36-15) and Ramz’s Barking (38-17).

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 8 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
2 3 16 Fontaines D.C. Liberty Belle IE
3 4 22 Nea Some Say SE
4 2 40 Freya Ridings Castles GB
5 5 17 AngÃ¨le Oui ou non BE
6 9 38 LUM!X Monster AT
7 8 36 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
8 7 7 Inhaler We Have To Move On IE
9 12 3 Number Red Flag GB
10 46 74 AngÃ¨le Balance Ton Quoi BE
11 32 3 Kim Petras Reminds Me DE
12 26 13 Sam Fender All Is On My Side GB
13 14 6 Victor Leksell Svag SE
14 10 6 Ilira Royalty DE
15 36 4 Pongo UWA PT
16 13 7 Sea Girls Ready For More GB
17 38 112 Ramz Barking GB
18 21 6 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
19 6 114 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
20 15 51 Sam Fender Hypersonic Missiles GB

 

 

