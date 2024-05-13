Kings Of Leon are leading the way in the albums chart with Can We Please Have Fun, which has accumulated 15,208 sales so far. Released in the UK via Polydor, the record is their first since swapping Sony for Universal and has 13,451 sales from its physical release, 948 from streams and 809 from downloads.

Taylor Swift sits in second place with The Tortured Poets Department (10,508 sales), whilst Keane’s Hopes And Fears (4,272 sales), Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism (3,909 ...