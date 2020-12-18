Kiss appoints Henrie Kwushue to early weekend breakfast host

Henrie Kwushue is to host the Early Weekend Breakfast show from 6-8am, Saturday to Sunday.

Kwushue made her name working on Spotify’s Who We Be UK podcast, contributing to No Signal Radio and also presenting the Thursday drivetime show on Reprezent Radio.

On her appointment, Kwushue said: “I’m really excited to be joining Kiss FM. The Kiss FM!!! I’m excited to be the first thing people hear early on a weekend and I’m so happy to be joining the Kiss family.”

The news arrives following Kiss’ summer announcements as Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely launched Kiss Breakfast in August alongside Harriet Rose and Amelia Dimoldenberg. Tatum McGreal followed soon after joining Early Breakfast while Kiss Nights launched in November.

Kiss content director, Rebecca Frank said: “Henrie is one of the UK’s most exciting energies right now. Blending infectious passion for music and culture, with personal connection to listeners – this is just the start for Henrie on Kiss. We can’t wait for her to be part of our next phase of evolution in 2021. Bring it!”

Earlier this year Kwushue won the Dazed 100 fund following the success of her docuseries Is Your Area Changing via her production company HTK production, allowing her to hire creative from underprivileged backgrounds.

Following Kwushue’s appointment, current Early Weekend Breakfast host Charlie Powell is leaving to pursue new ventures yet to be announced. Kwushue's show launches on January 9.