KOKO launches new Luno Eclipse initiative for breakthrough artists

London venue KOKO has launched the new Luno Eclipse initiative, a breakthrough artist programme.

The new initiative is launched in partnership with Luno, KOKO’s cryptocurrency partner, and will help create exclusive content from both artists. The content has been shot and directed by KOKO Studios, KOKO’s newly launched content studios.

KOKO’s Luno Eclipse programme helps new artists develop and promote content to engage with fans. KOKO will work with each chosen artist to tailor the initiative directly to their interests and needs. Creative content will include live performances, DJ sets, piano sessions, interviews or playlists. In addition to the visual content, KOKO will also support each artist via social media platforms, including airplay on KOKO’s soon to launch KOKO Radio, a lead editorial feature on KOKO’s app and website, and various marketing initiatives, brand partnerships and social media activations.

The first two Luno Eclipse artists are Facesoul and Flowerovlove (pictured).

Flowerovlove (real name Joyce Cisse) said: “Being chosen as the first artist under KOKO’s new Luno Eclipse programme is really exciting. I'm so thrilled and happy to be a part of it. The industry is so new to me so having the support of people who care and take the time to do things properly has been a really wonderful experience”.

The second Luno Eclipse artist is the London-based Somali artist Facesoul.

He said: “The KOKO team really took the time to be caring and insightful to find a unique way of sharing the human behind the artist. I feel truly honoured to have been part of such an awesome project with a really capable team. This format that they've put together shows this is going to be something exciting. I hope it will continue and I'm really blessed to have been part of it.”

The Luno Eclipse programme is curated by KOKO’s programme editor, Alex Odubote (also executive producer). He said: “There has never been a better opportunity to ensure breakthrough artists have a platform to tell their story, their way, through all digital mediums. At KOKO, we feel it’s imperative we can endorse artists at every level with standout initiatives that go beyond live concerts and bring artists closer to their audience, wherever they are.”

Sam Kopelman, country manager, Northern Europe, at Luno: "Luno is proud to be taking our partnership with KOKO further with the launch of Luno Eclipse, playing a key role in nurturing the next generation of artists.

“At Luno, we believe it's essential to embrace new technology when building for the future. We look forward to working with more artists and showing them the opportunities of cryptocurrency, giving them greater control over their music and their futures."

The next two Luno Eclipse artists will be announced later this autumn.

KOKO reopened its doors earlier this year, following a £70 million renovation. Read Music Week's interview with CEO Olly Bengough here.