The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and KSI has another hit on his hands, as Holiday lands with a bang.

With 17,124 sales so far, the rapper’s new single is at No.2 in the singles chart, second only to Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U, which has 24,331 sales. The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears (12,666 sales), Galantis, Little Mix & David Guetta’s Heartbreak Anthem (11,268 sales) and Doja Cat & Sza’s Kiss Me More (11,049 sales) complete the ...