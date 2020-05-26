The 1975 are on course for a fourth No.1 album, with Notes On A Conditional Form (Dirty Hit/Polydor) well out in front with 28,178 sales, according to the latest sales flash.

However, don’t count out current Music Week cover star KSI. The YouTube star and rapper is at No.2 with 14,138 sales for Dissimulation (BMG). Without a physical release, the debut album has already racked up 10,002 streaming-equivalent sales this week, more than double the streaming total for The ...