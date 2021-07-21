Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

KSI extends huge albums chart advantage

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Jul 21st 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Midweeks Sales Flash is in, and KSI has extended his lead in the albums reckoning.

The rapper's second album All Over The Place is outselling nearest contender Sour by Olivia Rodrigo by 23,727 copies to 8,328. 

Jon Mayer's Sob Rock (5,517 sales) and Pop Smoke's Faith (4,731 sales) are new entries at No.3 and No.4 respectively, with Doja Cat's Planet Her (3,678 sales) holding at No.5.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is primed for another week at the top ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021