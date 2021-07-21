The Official Charts Midweeks Sales Flash is in, and KSI has extended his lead in the albums reckoning.

The rapper's second album All Over The Place is outselling nearest contender Sour by Olivia Rodrigo by 23,727 copies to 8,328.

Jon Mayer's Sob Rock (5,517 sales) and Pop Smoke's Faith (4,731 sales) are new entries at No.3 and No.4 respectively, with Doja Cat's Planet Her (3,678 sales) holding at No.5.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is primed for another week at the top ...