KSI & Oliver Tree are set to claim the highest new entry in this week’s singles chart, with their collaboration Voices poised to land in the Top 10.

With Tuesday’s streaming data yet to be counted, Voices has 16,798 sales so far and is currently at No.8. Above it, Miley Cyrus’ Flowers is heading for a third week at No.1, posting 69,138 sales so far this week. Raye’s Escapism (feat. 070 Shake) is at No.2 on 32,314, Sza’s Kill Bill ...