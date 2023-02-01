Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

KSI & Oliver Tree poised to hit Top 10 with Voices

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Feb 1st 2023 at 5:45PM

KSI & Oliver Tree are set to claim the highest new entry in this week’s singles chart, with their collaboration Voices poised to land in the Top 10.

With Tuesday’s streaming data yet to be counted, Voices has 16,798 sales so far and is currently at No.8. Above it, Miley Cyrus’ Flowers is heading for a third week at No.1, posting 69,138 sales so far this week. Raye’s Escapism (feat. 070 Shake) is at No.2 on 32,314, Sza’s Kill Bill ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023