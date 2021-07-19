The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and KSI is the runaway leader at the top of the albums chart.

The rapper, who hit No.2 with his debut album Dissimulation, has moved 18,750 copies of follow-up All Over The Place, with 11,314 from physical sales. Streams account for 5,325 sales, while downloads make up 2,111 of the total. Sunday’s streaming data is yet to be counted.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour (4,552 sales) is at No.2, ahead of John Mayer’s ...