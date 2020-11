Kylie Minogue and Little Mix locked in albums chart battle

The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Kylie Minogue and Little Mix are locked in a fierce battle for the albums No.1 spot.

Minogue's Disco currently holds the upper hand, selling 36,798 copies to the 34,578 moved by Little Mix's Confetti.

Disco leads on both physical sales (31,004 to 27,816) and downloads (4,644 to 3,058), but Confetti has the edge in album equivalent streams (3,704 to 1,150).

Shirley Bassey is a distant No.3 with I Owe It All To You (5,384 sales), while Sam Smith's Love Goes (4,186 sales) dips 2-4 and last week's No.1 Positions (3,838 sales) by Ariana Grande drops to No.5.

Grande continues at No.1 in the singles chart with the title track, which has shifted a further 14,173 units to lead Internet Money & Gunna's former No.1 Lemonade (No.2, 12,028 sales).

In addition, Miley Cyrus surges 7-3 with Midnight Sky (11,451 sales) and Little Mix power 12-4 with Sweet Melody (11,141 sales), while Wes Nelson & Hardy Caprio's See Nobody (10,477 sales) falls 3-5.

You can view the full Top 40 singles and albums charts below.

SINGLES:

1 1 POSITIONS ARIANA GRANDE REPUBLIC RECORDS 3 2 2 LEMONADE INTERNET MONEY/GUNNA/TOLIVER TENTHOUSAND PROJECTS 13 7 3 MIDNIGHT SKY MILEY CYRUS RCA 13 12 4 SWEET MELODY LITTLE MIX RCA 3 3 5 SEE NOBODY WES NELSON & HARDY CAPRIO EMI 8 5 6 WHAT YOU KNOW BOUT LOVE POP SMOKE REPUBLIC RECORDS 8 4 7 YOU BROKE ME FIRST TATE MCRAE MINISTRY OF SOUND 16 8 8 REALLY LOVE KSI/CRAIG DAVID/DIGITAL FARM RBC 3 11 9 DIAMONDS SAM SMITH CAPITOL 8 10 10 HOLY JUSTIN BIEBER FT CHANCE DEF JAM 8 15 11 LASTING LOVER SIGALA & JAMES ARTHUR MINISTRY OF SOUND 10 14 12 TICK TOCK CLEAN BANDIT/MABEL/24KGOLDN ATLANTIC 12 13 13 LEVITATING DUA LIPA WARNER RECORDS 11 18 14 HEAD & HEART JOEL CORRY FT MNEK ASYLUM/PERFECT HAVOC 19 17 15 MOOD 24KGOLDN FT IANN DIOR BLACK BUTTER/RECORDS 13 19 16 GIANTS DERMOT KENNEDY ISLAND 20 20 17 LONELY JUSTIN BIEBER & BENNY BLANCO DEF JAM/FRIENDS/INTERSCOPE 4 23 18 TRAIN WRECK JAMES ARTHUR COLUMBIA 4 21 19 DYNAMITE BTS BIGHIT ENTERTAINMENT 12 25 20 WONDER SHAWN MENDES EMI 6 9 21 34+35 ARIANA GRANDE REPUBLIC RECORDS 2 NEW 22 CONFETTI LITTLE MIX RCA 1 NEW 23 SAY SOMETHING KYLIE MINOGUE BMG 2 NEW 24 MAGIC KYLIE MINOGUE BMG 2 34 25 I MISS U JAX JONES FT AU/RA POLYDOR 5 29 26 COME OVER RUDIMENTAL/ANNE-MARIE/TION ATLANTIC 11 30 27 WAP CARDI B FT MEGAN THEE STALLION ATLANTIC 14 28 28 DAISY ASHNIKKO PARLOPHONE 9 33 29 LOOKING FOR ME PAUL WOOLFORD & DIPLO/LOMAX MINISTRY OF SOUND 18 35 30 PARADISE MEDUZA FT DERMOT KENNEDY ISLAND/THE CROSS RECORDS 2 6 31 AIN'T IT DIFFERENT HEADIE ONE/AJ TRACEY/STORMZY RELENTLESS 12 32 32 FOUR NOTES - PAUL'S TUNE PAUL HARVEY & BBC PHILHARMONIC REDROCCA 2 22 33 UFO D-BLOCK EUROPE FT AITCH D-BLOCK EUROPE 6 24 34 CHINGY (IT'S WHATEVER) DIGGA D CGM/EGA 4 31 35 PUT YOUR RECORDS ON RITT MOMNEY RCA 9 36 36 BLINDING LIGHTS WEEKND REPUBLIC RECORDS/XO 50 45 37 ONE TOO MANY KEITH URBAN & PINK CAPITOL NASHVILLE/RCA 8 27 38 PRINCESS CUTS HEADIE ONE FT YOUNG T & BUGSEY RELENTLESS 5 38 39 SAVAGE LOVE (LAXED - SIREN BEAT) JAWSH 685 & JASON DERULO RCA 22 NEW 40 STRAIGHT MURDER (GIGGS & DAVID) GIGGS FT DAVE NO BS 1

ALBUMS: