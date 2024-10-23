Your site will load in 16 seconds
Kylie Minogue races towards No.1 with Tension II

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Oct 23rd 2024 at 6:00PM

Kylie Minogue could be on the way to securing her 10th No.1 album this week with Tension II, which has racked up 32,366 sales so far. The record has been boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 27,652 sales, whilst downloads account for 3,210 units and streams account for 1,504. 

In second place, Rag’N’Bone Man’s What Do You Believe In? has 11,539 sales, whilst Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet (8,752 sales), Charli XCX’s Brat (7,502 sales) and Confidence ...

