Kylie Minogue’s new album Tension is racing ahead of the singles charts, racking up a total sales figure of 40,301 already this week and outselling the rest of the Top 20 albums combined.

Although Sunday’s streaming is yet to be counted, Tension has been boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 35,777 units, whilst it has 2,849 sales from downloads and 1,675 derived from streams.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo continues to hold second place with Guts (5,884 sales), whilst ...