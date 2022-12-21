LadBaby are still out in front as they chase a fifth Christmas No.1

LadBaby are holding on to their lead in the race for the Christmas No.1.

According to the Midweek Sales Flash, Food Aid is currently in pole position and the highest new entry with chart sales of 46,709 (including a large proportion of downloads). It is currently 12,000 ahead of Wham!’s Last Christmas with just over 24 hours of sales and streaming to go.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis features on LadBaby’s Food Aid, a cover of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? Profits from the single will be split equally between UK foodbank charity the Trussell Trust and Band Aid.

If Food Aid does hit the top and become the duo’s fifth chart-topper, LadBaby would claim the record for most Christmas No.1s (currently shared with The Beatles, who scored four non-consecutive No.1s in the 1960s). LadBaby already have the most consecutive festive chart-toppers.

But in hot pursuit, Wham!’s Last Christmas is at No.2 in the Midweeks followed closely by Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Both have already reached No.1 during the festive streaming surge. As catalogue titles, though, they are penalised by the ACR chart rules that require double the streaming consumption to register a sale.

Elton John & Ed Sheeran's Merry Christmas, which reached No.1 in 2021, is No.4. Raye's Escapism feat. 070 Shake is the highest non-festive track at No.5.

Central Cee has a new entry at No.9 with Let Go, which is likely to have more staying power than the second highest new entry, F**k The Tories by the K**ts, at No.8.

YouTube group Sidemen's viral track Christmas Drillings featuring rapper JME is up to No.21. HMV has partnered as the exclusive physical retailer for the charity single.