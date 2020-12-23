The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Ladbaby’s Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ is closing in on 130,000 sales in the race for Christmas No.1.

Mark and Roxanne Hoyle have occupied the top spot at Christmas for two years running, and a tally of 128,280 sales for Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ has already eclipsed last year’s winning total of 92,896 for I Love Sausage Rolls. A huge 120,425 units are from downloads.

Elsewhere, the festive bonanza continues, with ...