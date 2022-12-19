The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and LadBaby’s latest festive single is leading the race for Christmas No.1.

Food Aid, which is a reinterpretation of Band Aid co-written with Amy Wadge and featuring Martin Lewis, is on 32,074 sales so far this week, with Wham! at No.2 with Last Christmas (19,044 sales) and Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (18,418 sales) at No.3. Ed Sheeran & Elton John are at No.4 with Merry ...