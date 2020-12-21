Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

LadBaby off to a flyer in quest for third Christmas No.1

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Monday, Dec 21st 2020 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and LadBaby is charging towards a third successive Christmas No.1.

Don't Stop Me Eatin' is outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined, having already moved a whopping 86,170 units (98% downloads). All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey is a distant No.2 on 19,473 sales, while Last Christmas by Wham! is No.3 with sales of 18,168. 

Elsewhere, This Christmas by Jess Glynne surges 9-4 with 17,444 sales and ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020