The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and LadBaby is charging towards a third successive Christmas No.1.

Don't Stop Me Eatin' is outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined, having already moved a whopping 86,170 units (98% downloads). All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey is a distant No.2 on 19,473 sales, while Last Christmas by Wham! is No.3 with sales of 18,168.

Elsewhere, This Christmas by Jess Glynne surges 9-4 with 17,444 sales and ...