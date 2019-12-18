The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and LadBaby is closing in on a second successive Christmas No.1.

The YouTube star, who topped the 2018 festive singles chart with We Built This City, has raced clear of the 2019 pack with I Love Sausage Rolls, which sits at No.1 with sales of 66,569.

Its nearest challenger is Own It (40,203 sales) by Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy, which holds firm at No.2. Perennial Christmas favourite Last Christmas (27,370 ...