The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and LadBaby are surging ahead in the race for Christmas No.1.

There’s not long left before this year’s festive chart-topper is confirmed, and the duo are pushing for a record fourth Christmas No.1. Sausage Rolls For Everyone, which features Ed Sheeran and Elton John, has 107,079 sales so far, with 90,312 from downloads and 4,896 from physical. At No.2 is Ed Sheeran & Elton John’s Merry Christmas (55,479 sales), with Wham’s ...