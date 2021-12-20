Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

LadBaby storm singles chart with Ed Sheeran & Elton John

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Dec 20th 2021 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and LadBaby are back.

Sausage Rolls For Everyone represents this year’s push for Christmas No.1 from the novelty duo, who are pushing for a record fourth consecutive finish in pole position. This year, they have two A-listers on board in Ed Sheeran and Elton John, who are the current occupants of the No.1 slot. Their new collaboration has made  a storming start, with 79,935 sales so far, 67,920 of which are ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021