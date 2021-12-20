The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and LadBaby are back.

Sausage Rolls For Everyone represents this year’s push for Christmas No.1 from the novelty duo, who are pushing for a record fourth consecutive finish in pole position. This year, they have two A-listers on board in Ed Sheeran and Elton John, who are the current occupants of the No.1 slot. Their new collaboration has made a storming start, with 79,935 sales so far, 67,920 of which are ...