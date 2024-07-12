Ladies Who Rock lunch raises huge sum for Teenage Cancer Trust

The organisers of the annual Ladies Who Rock lunch have revealed that this year’s event raised almost £50,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Taking place on Tuesday, July 9 at London’s M Restaurant, 2024’s lunch was attended by more than 140 people from across the music and entertainment sector.

Hosted by comedian Miss Rory and radio presenter Sophie K, the event also featured an acoustic performance by Rachel Chinouriri.

In addition to ticket proceeds, the event generated funds through a charity auction and raffle.

In a joint statement, Ladies Who Rock founders Angie Jenkison (Graham Wylie Foundation and Music Consultant to Teenage Cancer Trust), Sammy Andrews (Deviate Digital), Annabella Coldrick (Music Managers Forum) and Vanessa Bakewell (Meta) said: “From the bottom of our hearts, we’d like to thank everyone who made 2024’s Ladies Who Rock lunch such a massive success – from those who bought tickets and donated auction prizes, and our sponsors Live Nation, M Restaurant and American Airlines, to our hosts Miss Rory and Sophie, and the incomparable Rachel Chinouriri.

“Young people are the lifeblood of music, and the work of Teenage Cancer Trust is absolutely essential for those undergoing the traumas of cancer treatment. We look forward to returning in 2025 and raising even more funds for this brilliant charity.”

Jamie Johnson, head of music at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “Seeing the overwhelming support at the 2024 Ladies Who Rock lunch was truly inspiring. A huge thank you to everyone involved – especially our incredible organising committee, whose dedication and hard work were pivotal in making this event a success. To everyone from across the creative industries who attended, your presence and contributions have helped raise almost £50,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Together, we are making a real difference in the lives of young people facing cancer. We are already looking forward to building on this success next year.”

Launched in 2021, the Ladies Who Rock lunch is dedicated to raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust, supporting the charity in its work to fund specialised nurses, youth workers and hospital units in the NHS, so young people have dedicated staff and facilities to support them throughout their treatment.

Teenage Cancer Trust also runs events for young people with cancer to help them regain independence and meet other young people going through similar experiences.

Sponsors for 2024’s lunch were Live Nation, M Restaurant and American Airlines.

PHOTO: Ed Hill