The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande are leading the singles race with Rain On Me.

The track has 42,981 sales so far and is out in front of Dababy’s Rockstar (33,977 sales) and S1mba’s Rover (20,660 sales). Powfu’s Death Bed (20,337 sales) and Doja Cat’s Say So (19,584 sales) complete the Top 5.

The 1975 are in first place in the albums chart with Notes On A Conditional Form, which has ...