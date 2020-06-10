The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Lady Gaga is edging towards a second week on top of the albums chart.
Chromatica has overtaken early frontrunner Deep Down Happy by Sports Team by a slender margin of just over 100 sales, leading by 7,950 units to 7,814.
All Time Low are in hot pursuit with Wake Up Sunshine, which is new at No.3 after moving 6,247 copies. The Human League are the only other new entry in the ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now