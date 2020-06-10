The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Lady Gaga is edging towards a second week on top of the albums chart.

Chromatica has overtaken early frontrunner Deep Down Happy by Sports Team by a slender margin of just over 100 sales, leading by 7,950 units to 7,814.

All Time Low are in hot pursuit with Wake Up Sunshine, which is new at No.3 after moving 6,247 copies. The Human League are the only other new entry in the ...