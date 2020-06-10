Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Lady Gaga closes in on second week at No.1

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Wednesday, Jun 10th 2020 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Lady Gaga is edging towards a second week on top of the albums chart.

Chromatica has overtaken early frontrunner Deep Down Happy by Sports Team by a slender margin of just over 100 sales, leading by 7,950 units to 7,814.

All Time Low are in hot pursuit with Wake Up Sunshine, which is new at No.3 after moving 6,247 copies. The Human League are the only other new entry in the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020