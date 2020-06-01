The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Lady Gaga is set for the biggest week one sales total of 2020 so far.

BTS set the record with 38,000 sales for Map Of The Soul: 7 in february, and Lady Gaga's Chromatica has 40,260 sales for the week so far and is at No.1. KSI’s Dissimulation (3,223 sales), Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia (2,675 sales), Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (2,626 sales) and The 1975’s Notes ...