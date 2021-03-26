Lana Del Rey increases week one sales with fastest-selling vinyl LP of the century by a female artist

Lana Del Rey has earned her fifth UK No. 1 album with Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Polydor).

Debuting at the summit with 40,111 sales (including 4,633 from streams) this week, the Music Week cover star’s seventh studio album joins Born To Die (2012), Ultraviolence (2014), Lust For Life (2017) and Norman F**king Rockwell (2019) as No.1s on the albums chart.

It also marks another week one sales increase for Lana Del Rey after 2019’s Norman Fucking Rockwell! debuted with 31,539 sales, which was itself up on 2017’s Lust For Life (24,972 week one sales). Chemtrails... also improves on the first week sales of 2015's No.2 album Honeymoon (28,391).

With 16,705 vinyl copies sold in the last seven days according to the OCC, Chemtrails… is officially the fastest-selling vinyl album of the century by a female artist, as well as the fastest among all international acts. The overall fastest seller on vinyl since 2000 is Arctic Monkeys’ Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino. Chemtrails… opened with more than three times the vinyl sales of Norman Fucking Rockwell! in week one (4,965).

As a result of Lana Del Rey’s impressive week one sale, Chemtrails Over The Country Club tops both the Official Vinyl Charts and Record Store Chart this week.

Lana Del Rey, who’s managed by Tap Music, now ties Celine Dion for the fifth most No.1 albums by a female solo artist in the UK. Only Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Barbra Streisand and Taylor Swift have claimed more.

Lana Del Rey's White Dress, the opening track on the album, debuted at No.51 on the singles chart (7,247 sales), with further entries for the LP title track at No.62 and Tulsa Jesus Freak at No.81.

Chemtrails Over The Country Club helped Polydor secure No.1 in the market shares for AES (All Albums) on 10.7% and AES (Artist Albums) on 10.9%. The label also has the No.1 single with the Wellerman remix by Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted.

Justin Bieber’s sixth album Justice (EMI) debuted at No.2 with 21,743 sales, and it was the week’s biggest album on streams (16,769 equivalent sales). The album also provides Bieber with two Top 10 singles (Peaches at No.2 - 35,323 sales) and Hold On at No.10 (25,577 sales). As I Am feat Khalid is at No.24 (16,219 sales).

Subscribers can click here to read out our interview with Lana Del Rey along with the label, management, publishing and co-writing team on Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

CREDIT: Neil Krug