The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Lana Del Rey is nearing 35,000 sales after a blistering start for her new album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

Lana and her team told Music Week all about the record for the cover of our brand new issue, and the album is living up to all expectations. With 34,109 sales for the week so far – 30,566 from physical units – Lana’s seventh full-length album is the runaway ...