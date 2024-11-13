Laufey, Tom Grennan and more featured on Amazon Music Original 2024 Christmas tracklist

Amazon Music has revealed 11 new Amazon Music Original tracks for Christmas, featuring originals and renditions of songs from artists such as Laufey, Tom Grennan and many more.

Grennan will be releasing a new track, It Can’t Be Christmas, whilst Laufey is dropping a big-band inspired song Christmas Magic, featured in Amazon MGM Studios’ film Red One which will be released on November 15.

Amazon Music will also bring its livestreamed concert series City Sessions to Europe for the first time – including livestreamed performances with Elevator Boys in Berlin and Tom Grennan in London in December. Audiences will be able to tune in through the livestream on the Amazon Music channels on Twitch.

These new songs are the latest releases to join a growing list released exclusively on Amazon Music, including tracks from global superstars like Taylor Swift's Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version), Katy Perry's Platinum-certified Cozy Little Christmas, Gold-certified tracks including John Legend's Happy Xmas (War Is Over), For King & Country’s Do You Hear What I Hear, and Dan+Shay’s Pick Out A Christmas Tree, as well as Sam Ryder’s You’re Christmas to Me, which hit No.2 on the UK Official Singles Chart last year.

Amazon Music has also worked with artists to create holiday merchandise, including collaborations with Mariah Carey, Elevator Boys, Tom Grennan and Laufey. Decor and tour merch collections from Mariah Carey to celebrate the 30th anniversary of All I Want for Christmas Is You and her 2024 tour will be available, Elevator Boys have collaborated with Amazon Music on a limited-edition sweater, whilst Tom Grennan has teamed up with Amazon Music to release a limited-edition vinyl of It Can’t Be Christmas, alongside merch, and Laufey will be releasing a 7” vinyl featuring Christmas Magic, including an etching on the record's Side B.

“Holiday listening is truly magical, and spans decades and genres while remaining a communal space for any generation. Memories, experiences and occasions are wrapped into the music that families and friends share together during this time,” says Karen Pettyjohn, head of US programming and principal holiday music programmer at Amazon Music. “Our goal is to curate destinations where holiday music lovers can dive into the nostalgia of the classics, while discovering exclusive new and timeless songs that can become part of their traditions for years to come – like this year’s great new Amazon Music Originals from Laufey, Muni Long, Tom Grennan, and so many more from artists around the world.”

Amazon Music Original 2024 Holiday Tracklist:

The Christmas Song – Angus & Julia Stone

Navidad en Cada Esquina (It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas) – Camilo and Evaluna

Jingle Bell Rock – Elevator Boys

Lady (Hear Me Tonight) – Julien Doré

It Can’t Be Christmas – Tom Grennan

Christmas Magic – Laufey

Give Love On Christmas Day – Muni Long

Christmas Party – Francesca Michielin

Nicht schon Wieder Die Melodie – Kerstin Ott

Driving Home For Christmas – The Reklaws

Al Compás de la Navidad (Medley) – Marta Santos