Lavida Loca, Sarathy Korwar and more receive PPL Momentum Music Fund support

New music charitable funder, PRS Foundation, together with PPL, Creative Wales, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Invest Northern Ireland and Spotify have revealed the next wave of artists set to receive funding from the PPL Momentum Music Fund.

The fund awards grants between £5,000 and £15,000, and with Spotify on board, it enables artists to receive promotional opportunities.

Selected by industry experts, the artists set to receive funding are: Camilla George, Fatherson, Fatima, Florence Black, InVisions, Kadeem Tyrell, Lava La Rue, Lavida Loca, Magugu, Sarathy Korwar, Tom Aspaul and Tom Joshua.

“With this PPL Momentum Music Fund help I will be able to make the album I have dreamt of making without compromising on anything. I am hugely excited to start working on it,” said Korwar.

Since it started in 2013, the fund has supported 390 artists and introduced more than £3.74m into new music. Using the 5 Years of Momentum Report (2013-2018) it has been announced that Momentum has supported 225 albums, over 260 UK tours and generated over £18m for the UK music industry and economy.

Grants & Programmes Manager (Industry Funds) at PRS Foundation, Ben Wynter, said: “We’re delighted to again be supporting another round of hugely talented artists through our PPL Momentum Music Fund. Our support has become even more critical as music creators look to adapt to the new challenges around them whilst still needing to advance their careers. We’re proud to play our part in enabling music creators to have that opportunity to create and develop innovative and forward thinking ideas and strategies to allow them to capture new audiences, which in the current climate is essential to achieving success.”

Director of Membership & Communications at PPL, Sarah Mitchell, said: “We are extremely proud of the support that the PPL Momentum Fund has been able to offer artists during this very tough year. It is helping them not just to keep their careers afloat but to continue to develop them, be that through recording new music or marketing and promotion to reach new audiences. The benefits of this funding are clear to see, with four of 2020’s Mercury Prize nominees having previously been supported by the PPL Momentum Music Fund. Well done to our latest recipients and we wish them all the best for the future.”

Three Yorkshire music creators (English Teacher, Harkin and Simeon Walker) have also been awarded funding, having received the PPL Momentum Accelerator grants of up to £5,000 in partnership with Music:Leeds’ Launchpad to help develop their careers and sustain momentum to the next point.

The next deadline for the PPL Momentum Music Fund is November 16, and is open to artists with a team who are ready to take the next step.