Leading execs on the bright side of 2020 - Part 3

In our bumper Music Week Christmas issue, we invited a host of top music executives to focus on the positives in music amidst the unprecedented times of 2020.

After part one and part two, here, we present the third and final part of our traditional end-of-year Q&As...

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, CEO, UK Music

2020 has been a tough year for most people. What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“UK Music’s Let The Music Play campaign, which the whole industry rallied around and was an enormous success. It was before I started so I can’t claim any credit myself, but I know the whole UK Music team worked incredibly hard on it and deserve a huge amount of praise for it. It showed how much our industry can achieve when we pull together and work towards a common goal.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Max Richter’s Voices. Richter is one of the best composers working today – he has an unrivalled grasp of orchestral texture and tone, and Voices showcases this beautifully. It’s based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, but in musical terms is a study into the interplay between words and music, and how they relate to one another. It’s a thoroughly brilliant piece of work.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Laura Marling’s For You, from Song For Our Daughter. The whole album is gorgeous, and this final track is exquisite. It’s casually reflective and full of untold meaning that really resonates with you. People always say that Marling’s music demonstrates wisdom beyond her years, and that’s especially true here.”

Tony Harlow, CEO, Warner Music UK

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

"Sustained creativity in extremely odd times, and our ability to keep supporting it."

What was your favourite album of 2020?

"I probably listened to John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme (even) more this year than normal as it seemed so prescient, but of new albums, Sault Untitled (Black Is) felt like an important record from first listen."

What was your favourite track of 2020?

"Pig Feet by Terrace Martin told a story of the year with venom and urgency. Emily A. Sprague’s Moon View provided a contrast."

Kwame Kwaten, founder, Ferocious Talent/Vice-chair, MMF

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“I have four. Cre8ing Vision being able to do The Ultimate Seminar Virtually; the launch of, and being part of, the Black Music Coalition; the emergence of No Signal as a frontrunner in lockdown for new and exciting UK based music battles; and Versus TV’s Brandy and Monica battle was glorious. The stats from the online show, even more glorious – entirely created by lockdown.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“My fave album of 2020 was released in 2019! Superbloom by Kiefer….Kiefer was introduced to me by my son….since then I have not been able to stop listening to the coolest Jazzy vibes around…Kiefer also contributed keyboards to Kendrick Lemar's record. He is no joke!”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“I have two! Be Encouraged by Kiefer – it got me through Covid, I listened to it every day in hospital. Church Girl by Laura Mvula. Unreleased but coming out next year. Laura M is no longer one of mine, but it's still all love and her new manager Matthew is doing a great job. She sends me stuff from time to time and this song is going to make all hell break loose when it is released.”

Tom March, co-president, Polydor Records

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“We have had to rip up the rule book and it’s resulted in some fantastic creativity from the whole label, the managers we work with, and our artists.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Sault, Untitled (Rise). Love everything about this group. The music is incredibly powerful and I also love the mystery and how they are releasing it into the world. Everything about them is incredible.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Idles, Grounds. I could have picked any song from this album. I’ve been listening to it nonstop. Love the energy – a brilliant record.”

Annabella Coldrick, CEO, MMF

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“Surprisingly for me at least was the absolute joy I felt watching Kylie’s livestream, which got me up off the couch and dancing round my living room!”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“The Orielles, Disco Volador. I found it on Spotify via Come On Down Jupiter appearing in my playlist and keep listening to it again and again, right up my street musically.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Jane Weaver’s track the Revolution of Super Visions. We saw her play it live a couple of years back but started hearing it on the radio this autumn and realised it has only just been released. Huge fan of the very talented Jane Weaver who has really come into her own with Modern Kosmology.”



Shani Gonzales, MD, Warner Chappell Music UK

What’s the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“It’s been a big year for me, picking up this new role heading Warner Chappell Music UK. I’ve been bowled over by the welcome I’ve had from the team in London. And to speak to more of our UK-based writers. I can’t wait to be in London full-time from January and to meet more people face-to-face as things open up again.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, SAINt JHN – While The World Was Burning, Raye – Euphoric Sad Songs, Wizkid – Made in Lagos. I know some of them are ours, what can I say? I like our stuff!”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Jerusalema - Master KG & Nomcebo. It’s a one listen goosebumps all over tune and I don’t speak Zulu! It’s just that powerful. It’s timely, but weirdly upbeat and victorious in a moment where everything was so uncertain and dark. And it’s global and big and infectious. It’s just irresponsible to not have listened to this song.”

Louis Bloom, president, Island Records UK

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“The resilience, the incredible creativity and the collective spirit of both the artist community and all our wonderful label people over the last nine months has been absolutely unbelievable. It’s made me feel even prouder and more fortunate to spend my life in music.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Tame Impala, The Slow Rush.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Saint Jhn, Roses (Imanbek remix).”

Peter Leathem, CEO, PPL

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“The single biggest highlight for myself and PPL this year has been paying out more than £200 million to performers and recording rights-holders so far this year (with a further payment yet to come this month). We have also donated more than £1 million to hardship funds and are pleased that our revenues have been able to support so many in the music community during these challenging times.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Biffy Clyro, A Celebration of Endings. I have seen the band live a number of times and have been a fan for some time. They have now produced quite a few albums and this album is as good as any of them”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Eric Church, Hell Of A View. With his recent 2020 CMA Award for Entertainer Of The Year (at which awards show he performed this song), I am clearly not alone in being a fan.”

Laurent Hubert, CEO, Kobalt

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“First, it has shown how music as an art form has been a way to connect, inspire and uplift people even in the hardest and darkest times. We always knew that these moments were special but now we realize how soul feeding they are.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“My favourite album is Jeff Tweedy’s album Love Is The King. I have been a fan of Jeff’s work for a long time and I thought this album captures much of what 2020 has been, a year of continuous challenges but also a year of realisation and self reflection.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Justin Bieber/Chance The Rapper, Holy. I liked the song initially but Justin Bieber’s moving performance on SNL just gave another dimension to the song for me. It’s an inspiring and uplifting song.”

Roberto Neri, MPA chairman/EVP, Downtown Music Holdings What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year? "Nosilenceinmusic and Theshowmustbepaused. Both of these allowed the industry to work together and to start talking about a better inclusive future." What was your favourite album of 2020? "Biffy Clyro, A Celebration Of Endings and the Prince Sign O' The Times Deluxe." What was your favourite track of 2020? "Forest by Fancy Hagood has been on repeat for past two days. "

Emma Bownes, VP, venue programming, The O2

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“There’s been a real sense of everyone working together to get the industry back up and running. Whether that’s venues, agents and promoters working together to lobby the government, or promoters releasing dates more quickly so that a rival promoter can reschedule a tour, there’s been a real sense that we’re all in this together.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Haim’s Women in Music Part III. It’s such a good album from start to finish with so many great songs – I can’t count how many times I’ve listened to this album.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Definitely Grounds by Idles. The guitars are so dark and how prescient were the lyrics? ‘Do you hear that thunder, that’s the sound of strength in numbers’ – an expression of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests that could also have been used as a call to vote in the US elections. It’s dark, and aggressive but positive at the same time.”

Andy Copping, president of UK touring/Download Festival promoter, Live Nation

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“The Liam Gallagher livestream on the Thames was nothing short of epic! The setlist, the sound, the voice, the landscape of London and Bonehead! What more can you ask for? There is light at the end of this tunnel and just watching this gave me faith!”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Ohms by Deftones. Such a great album by a great band. It’s incredible that they are still releasing great music after all these years. Ohms sounds like an exciting debut by a hot new act! Even Michael Bublé is a fan.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Levitating by Dua Lipa. It’s such a great uplifting pop track – instant, catchy, memorable, sing-along and danceable. Dua is such a great artist. She knows what she is and consistently plays to her strengths. Next year is going to be huge for her – the world is finally waking up.”

Julie Weir, label head, Music For Nations

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“Watching how the industry has begun to build themselves a new model, a more collaborative one. Just a massive shame that it has taken a global pandemic to force the hand of collaboration in some. With the well produced virtual concerts and Interactive streaming there is a great hope for more special hybrid gigs on the horizon...and people having to think outside the box more on the live offering. It’s great to see gaming and tech partnerships evolving properly alongside the music industry – creating a future together that works for both the artist and the tech companies, and encouraging freedom of thought and imagination. Endless and exciting possibilities. At the other much more analogue end of the spectrum I have really enjoyed the development of @rockandrollcolouring – creating almost mandala like images from outstanding artwork as adult colouring books to encourage mindfulness… it’s the simple things.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Molchat Dhoma – Monument. Totally out-Gothed by these Belarusian post-punk miserablists. Think Kraftwerk do Bauhaus. If they drank Craft Ale. And wore minimalist clothing. Cold, crisp, clean and electronic… incredibly fascinating and engaging. A complete product of their environment.”

What was your favourite track of 2020 and why?

“Californian Soil – London Grammar. Like being wrapped in melodic treacle…beautiful, uplifting, melancholic..(and nods to the ethereal Teardrop) – also missing the sun. And the beach. Quarantine does strange things to an old Goth!”

Craig Jennings, CEO, Raw Power Management

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“I think one good thing that’s happened is the government investigation into how artists are paid from streaming income. I’d like to think that artists will get a bigger slice of that particular pie going forward. It will be very interesting to see how that all plays out.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Run The Jewels RTJ4 is an incredible album. To me, it was the soundtrack of the BLM protests, and not only is it a great protest album, it also sounds huge, with massive songs. It takes me back to when I was first getting into hip-hop in the late ’80s and has echoes of my favourite album of that, or any other rap era, ‘Yo! Bum rush the show’ by Public Enemy.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“My fave track could have been several from the likes of Sleaford Mods, Fontaines DC or Idles, but I’m going for Ne Touche Pas Moi by Idles. A real rush of punk rock adrenalin with a strong message at its core. Huge tune.”

Paul Pacifico, CEO, AIM

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“The AIM community rallying round and raising nearly a million pounds for artists and freelancers who faced sudden cancellations due to Covid.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Sarathy Korwar – More Arriving on The Leaf Label. Its many layers have been perfect to dig down into during the long nights of lockdown.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Nesrine – Rissala (ACT) It’s a really elegant and beautiful song that brought love and happiness into our home.”

Afryea Henry-Fontaine, marketing director, Motown Records UK

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year and why?

“The launch of Motown UK has been such an incredible joy. A label and legacy that helped shaped my early love for music is now firmly part of my own journey, which is phenomenal. Proud of our first release with the Against All Odds project as it really set our intention for the label and our plans to come.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“This is hard. There have been some incredible projects realised this year. I think everyone got behind Headie One for No.1! So amazing to see his rise and the creativity around this campaign. The album is brilliant and really a game changer for drill and the scene in general.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Wake Up Love by Teyana Taylor. I just love her. Her effortless style, her creativity and she has this innate ability to just hit the mark with every release!”