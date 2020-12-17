Leading execs reflect on the bright side of 2020

In our jumbo-sized Music Week Christmas issue, we invited a host of top music executives to focus on the positives in music amidst the unprecedented times of 2020.

Here, we present the first part of our traditional end-of-year Q&As. Read on...

Derek Allen, SVP, Warner Music UK & Europe

2020 has been a tough year for most people. What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year and why?

"It’s been good to see Voice Hardware firmly establishing its credentials in the home – once again it’s given the industry a route back to the mass audiences we once enjoyed with CDs."

What was your favourite album of 2020?

"It has to be the Roisin Murphy album Roisin Machine. She’s always been a pioneer, and this again sees her breaking new ground. It’s right up there with her best."

What was your favourite track of 2020?

"I don’t tend to have favourite tracks, but if pushed I’d go with Billy Eilish’s Bond theme No Time to Die. As good as any Bond theme before it. Actually, edit the last sentence out – it sounds a bit too Alan Partridge!"

Phil Christie, president, Warner Records UK

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year and why?

"Releasing Future Nostalgia in the first weeks of lock down, agonising over whether it was misjudged, and seeing it resonate worldwide as an uplifting antidote to the pandemic."

What was your favourite album of 2020?

"Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher – a brilliant bittersweet album that is best listened to alone. Perfect for this year."

What was your favourite track of 2020?

"Paul Woodford, Diplo & Kareen Lomax, Looking for Me – so good that even the clubs being closed couldn’t stop it from being a smash."

Nickie Owen, president, international marketing, Universal Music UK

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“Internationally we have found new ways to share the amazing artists we work with across the world. Zoom became our friend and we have done regular showcases letting our colleagues and partners see the best of our artists without setting foot on a plane.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Tame Impala, The Slow Rush. It’s a beautiful record and I felt it soundtracked the mood of 2020 perfectly.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Harry Styles, Golden. My children love him so it has been played so much in the house this year.”

Jon Ollier, CEO, One Fiinix Live

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year and why?

"Selfishly, this has to be launching my own company, the positive impact on the psychology of everything around you, just to be building something again, is profound. Combined with the response to my doing it seeming to be so

overwhelmingly positive, it has really provided the biggest bright spot of the year for me."

What was your favourite album of 2020?

"Drake, Dark Lane Demo Tapes At the moment for me, Drake is showing everyone how to work this business in the modern day. He is making great music, crossing boundaries and he really understands the importance of his frequency of output and his branding strategy as it relates to how people are consuming music in 2020."

What was your favourite track of 2020?

"Harry Styles, Watermelon Sugar. I don’t think many people would predict me choosing this song, but I just think it has been such a long time since we had a pop record that really has the chance to become a modern classic. It captured such a moment over this summer, my kids were singing it, I was singing it and it seemed to a achieve so much that I just feel not many artists are managing to do at the moment."

Gee Davy, COO, AIM

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“I think music as a whole has proved to be a guiding light for people through an often dark and difficult year. Music at its best creates connection and breathes humanity and, for me, the moment this year that shone a light on this was the AIM Awards. The performances were jaw-dropping and the online audience’s openness to the vast range of diverse musical styles, voices and faces showcased at the event was truly heart-warming. The Tony Allen tributes from Femi Koleoso, Nubya Garcia, Damon Albarn and others were a beautiful and touching reminder that music flows from generation to generation.”



What was your favourite album of 2020?

“There are so many to choose from, with independent labels and artists maintaining their releases across lockdown, when many on the corporate side held off. I’ve gone with long term favourites of mine, This Is The Kit and their fifth album Off Off On. It’s only been out for about five minutes and I’ve had it on pretty much on repeat!”



What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Shades of You – Moses Boyd & Poppy Ajudha. I am a huge fan of Poppy’s voice and it absolutely soars in this track. I’m also a long-term drum and bass fan, and I just love Moses’ syncopated clattering drums alongside the dubstep-style sounds in the production. It always gets me jigging around the place (or shoulder-dancing at my laptop!). It actually came out in February, just as Covid was becoming really scary in the UK, and acted as salve for the soul at that time.”

Peter Stack, EVP global catalogue recordings, BMG

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“The far-reaching and ongoing positive response by the industry as a whole, to matters of equality and diversity.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Matt Berninger, Serpentine Prison. Beautiful songs and performance, great production.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Chilly Gonzales, Feist; Jarvis Cocker, Snow Is Falling In Manhattan.”

Shabs Jobanputra, president, Relentless Records

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“People coming together and looking out for each other.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Nothing grabbed me this year.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Ted Jasper Hot Step (radio edit)”

Tom Paul, general manager, Capitol Records UK

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“Seeing the relentless drive, passion and creativity of the Capitol staff and artists week on week through difficult circumstances.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Taylor Swift, Folklore.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, WAP.”

Ayla Owen, VP, sync and creative services, Europe, Warner Chappell Music

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“It’s been a massively disruptive year, but we’ve taken everything thrown at us and come out stronger. Of course, our partners in the ad, film and TV industries have had to chop and change plans because of Covid-related restrictions. We’ve just had to be really nimble in coming up with solutions to meet their changing needs. Oh and also it definitely lifted our spirits to win Best Sync Team of 2020!”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Perfume Genius, Set My Heart On Fire Immediately for its exquisite achiness and instantly soothing, zen vibes. Always been a massive fan and this album is one of his best. Particularly adore the string arrangements and distorted, grungy guitars.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“If there ever were a track to get my ass up off the sofa (which, let’s face it, is where I’ve spent most of 2020) it’s Yankee And The Brave (Ep. 4) by Run The Jewels. Deadly groove and unbridled rage from the masters.”

Paul Smith, VP, A&R and international songwriters, Warner Chappell Music UK

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“MNEK co-writing and featuring on Joel Corry’s Head & Heart. Given that clubs have been closed most of the year – six weeks at No.1 in the UK and impacting globally at radio for a dance record was a definite highlight!”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Rina Sawayama – Sawayama. One of the most creative talents out there.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Dua Lipa, Don’t Start Now. I never get bored of listening to it – what a comeback.”

John Minch, president. International Publishing. Concord

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“The way performing groups put on live events between the two lockdowns, and again now. We work with the most creative, imaginative and optimistic people. Live will come back better, and increasingly streamed and worldwide.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“I don’t really listen to music like that any more. But I did like Hey Clockface by Elvis Costello, which Fred Gillham sent me. That really felt like a good old school album that you could sit down and listen to. But I need to be in the office. Where the inspiration to listen to new things is.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Well actually it’s a 2018 track. This Is America. Childish Gambino. Because I’m trying to get something off the ground collaborating with the choreographer Sherrie Silver. Rain On Me. Lady Gaga. That was great.”

Megan Page, co-ordinator, Record Store Day

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“Finally being able to hold a Record Store Day event. Like everyone, we really had to roll with the punches this year. But it goes to show just how resilient, reliable and creative our independent retail community is. Vinyl sales have also continued to surge as more people spend time at home -which is one of lockdown’s small silver linings for artists and physical retailers.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher. A beautifully gentle, heartfelt and candid record that has been a cathartic and calming soundtrack to the struggles of 2020.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Daði & Gagnamagnið – Think About Things. Yes, I’ve picked a song from Eurovision. Weirder things have happened in 2020 so it’s fine. Everything about this song is brilliant. It’s fun, self-deprecating, up-lifting (god knows we need that) and has a dance that’s brought endless joy to our household and TikTokers. There’s a great Hot Chip remix, too.”

Alexandra Ampofo, booker, Metropolis/Live Nation

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

"I think the MOBOs making a (virtual) return this year has been a real bright spot. The event holds a cultural significance and after its break, it has been very motivating to see how it has come back."

What was your favourite album of 2020?

"I really love Industry Games by Chika. It's actually an EP, does that count? She's got bars, flow and she's super-impactful with her words. Listening to this project was like a breath of fresh air."

What was your favourite track of 2020?

"Echo by Olivia Dean, I think her vocals are absolutely breathtaking. She knows how to write a really good song in such a majestic way."

David Martin, CEO, Featured Artists Coalition

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you?

“It's been such a difficult year for so many people working in music, and whilst there have been positive things to celebrate, I must acknowledge the sheer scale of pressure and personal difficulty that too many in our industry have found themselves thrust into. For me the highpoint has been the realisation for many beyond our industry, of just how precious music is to us. We've seen the industry and the public come together to support many campaigns, we've seen artists do incredible and innovative things and we've seen and heard how much fans have relied on music to get them through these times with so many people pointing to live music as the thing they have missed most this year.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Charles Webster, Decision Time. I've been listening to this album for almost two years and I envisaged a very different picture for its release into the world. However, the timing and context of the release has added a whole new angle and to see the response to it in this context has reconfirmed the timeless and universal nature of the songs on it.

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Idles, Model Village – listen to the lyrics. It was great to see a band like Idles get to No.1 and this song unashamedly appears to sum where we have found ourselves in 2020, for me.”

Cassandra Gracey, president. 4th Floor Creative, Sony Music UK

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“4th Floor Creative directing & producing a TV show in lockdown which was commissioned by 4Music; Back To Mine. Artists included Tom Walker, Joy Crookes & Snakehips with Jess Glynne, amongst others – it was hosted by Vick Hope.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia. Loved it. Needed it. Congrats to all involved. Big up Joe Kentish for the impeccable A&R – and still very pleased I whipped you at poker!”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Debbie Harry is my all-time favourite female artist, and Miley Cyrus a modern day icon, who in my opinion will be here for decades to come. Her live cover of Heart Of Glass was perfection. It also arrived when I was pining for live music, so ticked all the boxes for me.”

Paul Hitchman, president, AWAL

2020 has been a tough year for most people. What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“I am incredibly proud of the AWAL team for meeting all of the challenges thrown at them in 2020 head-on, and still managing to deliver for our artists time and time again. In particular I am very happy that we were able to deliver a hugely deserved No.1 album for Gerry Cinnamon in April during the height of the spring lockdown.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

Laura Marling, Song For Our Daughter. One of those records that reveals itself gradually and gloriously over time. Beautiful and wise.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Jehnny Beth, Heroine Such an artistic force. This is my favourite track from an awesome album.”

Taponeswa Mavunga, director of Africa, Sony Music UK

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

"Post-George Floyd, it was absolutely healing to see the industry take stock. Some very difficult conversations were had… but they were had. The creation of The Black Music Coalition by some very intelligent women was a lifeline for me personally but also seeing the music community come together. Also, the BRITs. They seem like a very bright and beautiful memory from what seems like a lifetime ago."

What was your favourite album of 2020?

"Made In Lagos by Wizkid. Every single track is glorious and my favourite changes depending on the mood. Today it’s the Juls produced ‘True Love’ ft Tay Iwah & Projexx but yesterday is was Blessed ft Damian Marley. The album dropped just after the world witnessed the youth of Nigeria take a stand with #endsars serving as a powerful reminder of music being a unifying and healing force."

What was your favourite track of 2020?

"Sha Sha, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza Da Small’s Amapiano anthem – ‘Tender Love’. It was amazing to see the Zimbabwean Queen take home a BET award earlier this year for Best New International Act, beating some stiff competition.”

Paul Reed, CEO, AIF

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year and why?

“That so many of our festival members have survived despite a forecast earlier in the year that 92% were at risk of collapse. It’s a testament to their incredible resilience and what AIF has done to represent and support them. The festival sector excels in risk mitigation and innovative thinking. We are well placed to endure this crisis as we finish the year with more cause for cautious optimism.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Working Men’s Club, Working Men’s Club This debut album was the one I was most excited about this year and it delivered beyond expectation. They transcended their jangly indie beginnings to deliver a techno and post punk infused juggernaut that sounds like LCD Soundsystem via West Yorkshire.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Sufjan Stevens, The Ascension. On an uneven album, this is one of the best songs he has ever written, and it captured a certain mood on its release in September.”

Helen Smith, executive chair, IMPALA

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“An unparalleled level of solidarity and mobilisation in the music sector – #BlackOutTuesday, #LoveRecordStores being just two examples. Also, culture being recognised as a priority ecosystem for European recovery.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Soleil Kréyol by David Walters on Paris-based label Heavenly Sweetness, because it made me smile and kept my feet tapping while teleworking during the first confinement.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep by Ghostpoet, because I love his voice and there is an edge in his music that sums up the year.”

Ted May, MD eOne UK & International

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“While some aspects of the industry have had a terrible year, I think we have to be thankful for how bad things could have been if this pandemic had happened at any other point in time. Moving largely digital has saved the recorded music side, those prior years of pain have now paid off. On the live side at least, there are opportunities for artists and colleagues in the industry to diversify. Even for the very worst-hit members of our industry – the live crew members, the roadies and the techies – it has been inspiring to see some big names come out in support and recognition of how vital those people are.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“I thought the Future Utopia album was an incredible body of work by one of our finest talents, enjoying some creative freedom and delivering on a true concept record. It’s really a work of art.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure? A sublime piece of timeless disco pop that in any other year would be a classy dancefloor filler but instead evoked lingering memories of our collective hedonistic pasts. Sophisticated and sexy and the sort of track that would stand up in a playlist of all-time classic soulful club hits is not an easy thing to create.”

Gary Mandel, VP creative, eOne music UK

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“It’s definitely been a tough year with all the repercussions of a global pandemic, and the financial and emotional difficulties that has caused for so many people. No one has been left untouched. For me though, the bright spot has been the levelling up of the playing field for how an artist can build a fanbase. Many young writers and artists have had the time to learn how to actually create music and content for themselves, without reliance on big studios, producers and marketing teams. And with a lot of the bigger releases delayed until a return to ‘normality’, fans have had time and space to discover something new.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“This is a tough one, with a lot of great releases going under the radar, but for me, Sault’s first offering of the year Untitled (Black Is) is one of the standout beacons of the year. It doesn’t fit inside any box, it completely captures the mood and sentiment of the moment and just has a swagger, flow and depth that draws you deeper and deeper into the album with each listen.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“Hmm, possibly between Greentea Peng Hu Man and Skullcrusher Places/Plans – for no other reason than both these songs transport me to a happy place. Incredible artists, with hopefully a lot more to come.”

Dave Pichilingi, CEO, Modern Sky UK

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“As a music entertainment company that is proud to be located in the north, we are so pleased to have outdone many of the London majors and major independents this year, achieving two Top 10 and three Top 30 albums during the last eight months. We also received the first ever No.1 UK Folk album with Jamie Webster – an amazing debut album.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“The Strokes, The New Abnormal. Direct, to the point, of the moment and quite simply a return to their original form.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“The Lottery Winners, An Open Letter To Creatives. So hard to get this kind of thing right. Thom Rylance gets it perfectly. Such a beautiful piece. I sobbed (in a good way) every time I listened to it.”

Adam Webb, campaign manager, FanFair Alliance

What was the one music biz-related bright spot for you this year?

“The blossoming of livestreaming. It's been incredible to see the format's trajectory in six months - from artists playing free lo-fi events on Instagram en masse, to artists selling thousands of tickets. There'll be more innovation to come, and these performances can definitely co-exist with ‘in person’ events.”

What was your favourite album of 2020?

“Both Sault albums set the bar incredibly high. Maximum impact, minimum marketing.”

What was your favourite track of 2020?

“070 Shake – Guilty Conscience. A really great minor key pop song.”