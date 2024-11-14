Leicester Music Board unveils plan to raise profile of city's music scene

Plans that aim to make Leicester one of the UK’s foremost music cities will be announced today (November 14) at the Leicester Business Festival.

The newly formed Leicester Music Board (LMB) will “champion the city’s music scene and raise the profile of its diverse and vibrant music industry on a national stage”, according to the announcement.

The LMB is a partnership of music industry and education organisations and professionals working to support the growth of the city’s music industry.

It is being supported by Leicester City Council to build on the impact of the inaugural Leicester Music Conference, which attracted more than 300 delegates, and engaged 30 music organisations, along with many emerging and established artists.

Greg Aiello, MD of PPL PRS, which is based in Leicester, said: “Leicester has a long history of creating amazing talent, and nurturing the creative arts. Music has been, and will continue to be the heartbeat of this great city. The Leicester Music Board aims to put music at the forefront, working with and building out the ecosystem that is already in place, as well as supporting those initiatives that will really drive change and growth.

“As an industry, music not only contributes to the success of those wonderful creators that make the music we all love, but also to the many businesses, venues, communities and behind the scenes teams that help to showcase the talent. It is an exciting time to be part of a forward thinking board that captures that same spirit of creativity, championing music for the benefit of the Leicester community.”

The Leicester Music Conference and Festival 2025 is expanding across two days next year. A Young People’s Music Careers Conference will form the first day on Thursday, February 27, followed by the Leicester Music Conference for industry professionals at all career stages on Friday, February 28.

Taking place at the city centre’s 2Funky music venue, it will feature industry panels, networking opportunities, one-to-ones with industry professionals, live performances and workshops.

Yasin El Ashrafi, who founded the Leicester Music Conference, said: “I’m genuinely excited about our ambitions for the city. With a powerful blend of expertise across music, education and community, we have an incredible foundation to build upon.

“Our focus is to expand the music conference, conduct a thorough mapping and audit of local music businesses, and collaborate on creating a lifelong music strategy for our city. Together, we’re working to elevate Leicester’s music scene, ensuring it remains vibrant, inclusive, and impactful for generations to come.”

A key aim is to develop better pathways into industry careers through the development of a music strategy for Leicester, from early years music education through to professional industry careers. It aims to ensure opportunities exist within the city to stop the exodus of talent.

Sarah Barton-Wales, head of Leicestershire Music, said: “Leicester Music Board is leading the way to bridge the gap between music education and the music industry and I am delighted that Leicestershire Music (as the strategic lead organisation for Leicestershire Music Hub) is represented on the board.

“Progression pathways into a career in music, in its broadest sense, are unique and individual and there is a lot of work to do to educate parents and schools in the many ways in which this can be achieved. This includes encouraging creativity back into the curriculum, formal qualifications such as BTEC and GCSE music and opportunities outside of the classroom to get real world experience. Not to mention the level of support and opportunities that young people need in order to make that leap from education into work.

“The board will place industry and education side by side to make sure that young people are supported into a career much better and equipped with the skills to build their careers in the way that they want to. Leicester, with its diverse and vibrant music scene, offers young people a wealth of career opportunities on their doorstep and the board will help to advocate for Leicester City and all it has to offer.”

The board also aims to strengthen grassroots support for the city’s music community through collaboration, fundraising and events creating opportunities for musicians, producers and industry professionals.

Tania Lee, founder of UMC Management, said: “The launch of the Leicester Music Board marks an exciting milestone for the city's creative community, promising to amplify the voices and talents of local musicians, venues, and industry professionals.

“From a community perspective, the board represents a dedicated effort to celebrate and nurture Leicester's rich musical heritage while creating new opportunities for growth and inclusivity. By focusing on supporting artists, preserving grassroots venues, and fostering a vibrant music culture, the Board aims to make Leicester a hub for diverse musical experiences.

“For residents and creatives alike, this initiative brings hope for increased investment, collaboration, and visibility, ensuring that music continues to be a unifying force that reflects the city's dynamic and multicultural identity. The community's involvement and support for this endeavour are essential, as the board seeks to empower local voices and transform Leicester into a thriving centre for music innovation and cultural pride.”

A music mapping process – supported by Liverpool Music Board – and community consultation has also been launched today. It will provide a snapshot of the current music businesses and music education providers located in Leicester City.

The mapping will also feed into a national database of music venues in the UK to help organisations such as UK Music advocate and lobby on behalf of the creative economy.

The Leicester Music Board is made up of representatives from HQ CAN, 2Funky Arts, Leicester City Council, TiME – Technology in Music Education UK, National Youth Jazz Collective, Leicestershire Music, UMC Management, PPL PRS and DMU.