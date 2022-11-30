Your site will load in 16 seconds
Less than 600 sales separate Stormzy and Cliff Richard in epic albums battle

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Nov 30th 2022 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and the battle for albums No.1 is set to go down to the wire, with less than 600 units between the Top 2.

Stormzy’s This Is What I Mean has 18,522 sales for the week so far, while Christmas With Cliff, which is available as magazine, has 17,947 sales for Cliff Richard. Stormzy’s third album has 12,422 physical sales compared to 17,447 for Cliff Richard. This Is What I ...

