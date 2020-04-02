Lewis Capaldi and The Weeknd top Q1 UK sales charts

The Weeknd and Lewis Capaldi top the Official Charts Company charts for the biggest singles and albums of 2020 so far.

At the end of Q1, The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights has the most sales of any single with 680,000 units moved this year and 792,134 in total. The track is set for the top of the charts this week, too.

Lewis Capaldi’s chart-topping debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent has sold 205,000 copies this year, with 845,997 in total since its release in May last year.

Crowned Music Week's Artist Of The Year in December, Capaldi has the third-biggest selling single of 2020, too. His song Before You Go has 581,000 sales this year. Tones And I’s Dance Monkey is in second spot with 672,000.

Roddy Ricch’s The Box is at No.4 with 552,000 sales, with Stormzy’s Own It collaboration with Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy close behind on 550,000.

OCC data suggests that Joel Corry’s Lonely, Dua Lipa’s Physical and Becky Hill’s Better Off Without You (feat. Shift K3y) will be in the running to be among the biggest singles of the year come December. For now, they clock in at No.s 22, 26 and 36 respectively.

Meanwhile, Capaldi is followed in the albums list by Stormzy’s Heavy Is the Head (129,000 sales), Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By (110,000 sales), Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project.

See the Top 10 singles and albums of 2020 so far below. The full Top 40s are available on the OCC website.

SINGLES:

1 BLINDING LIGHTS - THE WEEKND

2 DANCE MONKEY - TONES & I

3 BEFORE YOU GO - LEWIS CAPALDI

4 THE BOX - RODDY RICCH

5 OWN IT - STORMZY/ED SHEERAN/BURNA BOY

6 DON'T START NOW - DUA LIPA

7 SOMEONE YOU LOVED - LEWIS CAPALDI

8 ROSES - SAINT JHN

9 ROXANNE - ARIZONA ZERVAS

10 EVERYTHING I WANTED - BILLIE EILISH

ALBUMS:

1 DIVINELY UNINSPIRED TO A HELLISH EXTENT - LEWIS CAPALDI

2 HEAVY IS THE HEAD - STORMZY

3 MUSIC TO BE MURDERED BY - EMINEM

4 WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO - BILLIE EILISH

5 NO 6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT - ED SHEERAN

6 FINE LINE - HARRY STYLES

7 BIG CONSPIRACY - J HUS

8 MAP OF THE SOUL - 7 - BTS

9 HOLLYWOOD'S BLEEDING - POST MALONE

10 WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE - TOM WALKER