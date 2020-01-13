The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent could be set for another return to No.1.

Capaldi was knocked off the top spot by Stormzy's Heavy Is the Head in last week's albums chart but has rebounded to lead the MC by a narrow margin of 6,871 sales to 5,975.

Elsewhere, there are new entries for Easy Life's Junk Food (No.3, 4,993 sales), Selena Gomez with Rare (No.4, 4,190 sales), Sheku ...