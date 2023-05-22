Your site will load in 16 seconds
Lewis Capaldi chases fastest-selling album of the year against Ed Sheeran's Subtract

Monday, May 22nd 2023 at 6:00PM

Lewis Capaldi leads the albums chart this week with his new album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, released just last week. 

Having accumulated 67,985 already this week – of which 59,175 units account for physical sales, 4,213 for downloads and 4,597 for streams – Capaldi’s sophomore record is chasing the fastest-selling album of the year, currently a position held by Ed Sheeran’s Subtract, which sits at No.5 this week (5,003 sales). In second position currently is Def ...

