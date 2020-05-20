The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Lewis Capaldi is set for another return to the albums chart summit.
Capaldi's triple platinum Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent has moved back to the top on sales of 5,197. Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia (4,118 sales) leads the chasing pack, followed by new entries All That Glue (No.3, 3,269 sales) by Sleaford Mods and High Off Life (No.4, 2,908 sales) by Future.
There are also new entries for The Goat ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now