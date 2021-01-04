Lewis Capaldi, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa lead the way for UK artists with biggest albums of 2020

Lewis Capaldi has secured the biggest album of 2020 with the biggest album of 2019.

Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (EMI) finished ahead of the pack last year with sales of 455,914, according to the Official Charts Company’s overall figures for 2020. With the 2019 sales of 640,893, the Scottish singer-songwriter has amassed 1,096,806 sales for his debut.

Harry Styles’ Fine Line (Columbia) was the second biggest album of 2020 (293,435 sales). The sophomore LP was released in December 2019, when it moved a further 69,643 copies. Watermelon Sugar was the 10th biggest single of last year.

Dua Lipa had the biggest-selling album released in 2020. Music Week’s Artist Of The Year moved 265,042 copies of Future Nostalgia (Warner Records). Lead single Don’t Start Now was the sixth best-selling single of 2020.

Each of those top three artists achieved nearly half a billion streams or more in the UK alone last year.

But no album released in the last 12 months achieved platinum sales - it's the first time that's happened since records began. There's also no British debut from 2020 in the Top 40 albums.

In the Top 10 biggest albums, eight were by British acts, including: Stormzy at No.5, with Heavy Is The Head (Atlantic/Merky) on 222,791 sales in 2020; Ed Sheeran at No.7 with No.6 Collaborations Project (Asylum/Atlantic) on 217,938 sales; Queen’s Greatest Hits (EMI) at No.8 on 193,496 sales; Elton John’s Diamonds (UMC) at No.9 on 189,752 sales; and Fleetwood Mac’s 50 Years – Don’t Stop (Rhino) on 186,068 sales.

Fleetwood Mac also have the No.1 vinyl album of 2020 with Rumours (Rhino).

Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go (Polydor/Interscope) was the fourth biggest seller of 2020 (239,879 sales). Eilish was the highest ranked international artist.

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights (Island/XO/Island) was the biggest single of 2020 (2,208,733 sales), followed by Dance Monkey by Tones & I (Parlophone) on 1,594,532.

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica (Polydor/Interscope) was the biggest cassette of last year.

OFFICIAL ARTIST ALBUMS CHART 2020

1 Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (EMI)

2 Harry Styles – Fine Line (Columbia)

3 Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia (Warner Records)

4 Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Interscope/Polydor)

5 Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head (Atlantic/Merky)

6 Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon (Polydor/Republic)

7 Ed Sheeran – No. 6 Collaborations Project (Asylum/Atlantic)

8 Queen – Greatest Hits (EMI)

9 Elton John – Diamonds (UMC)

10 Fleetwood Mac – 50 Years – Don’t Stop (Rhino)

OFFICIAL SINGLES CHART 2020

1 The Weeknd – Blinding Lights (Republic/XO/Island)

2 Tones & I – Dance Monkey (Parlophone)

3 Saint Jhn – Roses (B1/Effective/Hitco/Ministry)

4 Lewis Capaldi – Before You Go (EMI)

5 Joel Corry feat. MNEK – Head & Heart (Asylum/Perfect Havoc/Atlantic)

6 Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now (Warner Records)

7 Dababy feat. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar (Interscope/Polydor)

8 Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved (EMI)

9 Stormzy/Ed Sheeran/Burna Boy – Own It (Atlantic/Merky)

10 Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar (Columbia)