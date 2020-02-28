Lewis Capaldi, Mostack, Ms Banks and more added to Reading And Leeds 2020 line-up

Reading & Leeds Festivals has today (February 28) revealed that 11 more acts have been added its to line-up.

Fresh from his wins at the BRITs 2020, Lewis Capaldi will now be joining previously announced headliners Liam Gallagher, Stormzy and Rage Against The Machine, as well as a host of other acts, at Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park on August 28-30.

Also added to the bill are Mostack, Ms Banks, The Subways, Sofi Tukker, 100 Gecs, Cleopatrick, Jauz, Koven, L Devine and Belako.

Other confirmed acts include Migos, Courteeners, Gerry Cinnamon, Slowthai, Idles, Fontaines DC, AJ Tracey, D-Block Europe, Run The Jewels, Two Door Cinema Club, Sam Fender, Mabel, Headie One, Dermot Kennedy, Rex Orange County, Tom Grennan, ONR, Lady Leshurr and Aitch.

[Photo: Paul Harries]