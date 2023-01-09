Your site will load in 16 seconds
Lewis Capaldi rises to No.1 with Pointless

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jan 9th 2023 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and a physical sales surge could hand Lewis Capaldi his latest No.1.

Pointless was released last year as the second single from the recent Music Week cover star's upcoming second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent and has so far peaked at No.15. But thanks to 17,252 physical sales so far this week, it rockets 15-1. Limited edition signed CDs are driving the physical tally, while Pointless also has ...

