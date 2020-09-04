Lewis Capaldi's debut LP passes one million sales

Lewis Capaldi's triple platinum debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent has passed one million sales.



Released via Virgin EMI (since rebranded EMI Records) in May 2019, the record sold a further 6,128 copies this week to settle at No.9. It has now moved a total of 1,002,145 units, according to the Official Charts Company.

Alongside the sales milestone, the album has spent 10 weeks at No.1 and was the UK's best-selling LP of 2019. It is now the fifth longest running solo artist album for consecutive weeks in the Top 10, racking up 68 weeks in the charts.

To do a million albums in this day and age is astounding Clive Cawley, EMI

EMI MD Clive Cawley said: "In the week where the team at EMI have delivered five albums on the Top 10 it really is the icing on the cake that Lewis not only continues his staggering Top 10 run of 68 weeks, but also to do a million albums in this day and age is astounding and a testament to the artist and the team's relentless diligence."

Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is the first artist LP to sell one million copies since George Ezra's Staying At Tamara's (1,097,240 sales) last year.

Capaldi's team are nominated for a string of honours at the 2020 Music Week Awards, including Artist Marketing Campaign, Music & Brand Partnership (Paradigm/Greggs), PR Campaign (MBC PR/DawBell/APB PR), Promotions Team and Record Company (both Virgin EMI).

The 23-year-old recently achieved his second Top 10 single in the US with Before You Go, which followed the chart-topping triumph of his breakthrough smash Someone You Loved. Both tracks reached No.1 in the UK. Capaldi also won two BRIT Awards earlier this year and was crowned Music Week's Artist Of The Year 2019.



The Paradigm-repped singer, who played his first UK arena tour earlier this year, is set to perform two sold nights at London's The O2 on October 14-15, 2021.

EMI scores five Top 10 albums

The Scottish singer-songwriter's million sales coincides with EMI claiming five of the Top 10 albums this week from multiple artists. Metallica, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, The Killers and Capaldi all finished inside the Top 10.

It's the first time a label has achieved that sales feat since June 2019, when EMI last scored five of the Top 10 entries.

“The team at EMI are best in class, and the chart result today reflects their ambition and determination to create success for the artists they represent," said EMI president Rebecca Allen. "I am so proud to be part of this incredible team and want to congratulate them all for their hard work and innovation during these exceptional times.”

Universal Music UK has nine albums in the Top 10. It is the first time a corporate group has had 90% of the Top 10 albums since modern Official Charts Company records began in 1994.