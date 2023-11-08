Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved certified RIAA Diamond in the US

Lewis Capaldi’s breakthrough single, Someone You Loved, has been certified RIAA Diamond in the US.

The achievement, which recognises 10 millions sales and streaming equivalent earned in the US alone, coincides with the fifth anniversary of the chart-topping single’s release.

Someone You Loved was nominated for a Grammy Award for Song of the Year and was named Song of the Year at the 2020 BRIT Awards. The track spent three weeks at No. 1 on the US Hot 100 and seven weeks at the top of the UK singles chart.

Someone You Loved – which ranks as the most-streamed song of all time in the UK – has amassed over 16 billion combined global streams, achieving platinum status or greater in 19 countries.

Combined views of the accompanying videos have surpassed one billion.

Michelle Jubelirer, Capitol Music Group chair & CEO, said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled for Lewis that Someone You Loved has earned such rare Diamond distinction. The song is a classic – transcending any particular genre or moment in music – and one that will surely continue to resonate deeply with people the world over for countless years to come.”