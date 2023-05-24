Lewis Capaldi has scored the fastest-selling album of 2023 with his second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

At 77,259 sales already this week, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent has been boosted significantly by physical sales which account for 64,994 units, whilst streams account for 7,716 units and downloads 4,549. It has beaten Ed Sheeran’s Subtract, which previously held the fastest-selling title and currently sits at No.4 with 7,779 sales.

Sleep Token’s Take Me ...