Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Lewis Capaldi scores fastest-selling album of 2023 so far with Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent

by
Wednesday, May 24th 2023 at 5:45PM

Lewis Capaldi has scored the fastest-selling album of 2023 with his second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent

At 77,259 sales already this week, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent has been boosted significantly by physical sales which account for 64,994 units, whilst streams account for 7,716 units and downloads 4,549. It has beaten Ed Sheeran’s Subtract, which previously held the fastest-selling title and currently sits at No.4 with 7,779 sales. 

Sleep Token’s Take Me ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023