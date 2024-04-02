Lewis Capaldi signs with PPL for international royalties collection

Last year saw a host of high profile artists sign up with PPL for international collections, including Central Cee, Libianca and Trevor Horn. And now they have someone else to keep them company: Lewis Capaldi. Today, the star has announced he is also joining forces with PPL for his international neighbouring rights royalty collections.

One of the UK's biggest domestic and international success stories, Capaldi's debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent has sold 1,666,381 copies to date according to Official Charts Company data. Its No.1 follow-up, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, has sold 262,364.

Speaking about the signing, PPL chief membership and people officer – plus Women In Music Roll Of Honour inductee – Kate Reilly said: “Lewis Capaldi stands out as one of the most accomplished and dedicated performers to come out of the UK in recent years. To have him choose PPL for the international collection of his neighbouring rights income is a great way to end the first quarter. We are committed to ensuring that the neighbouring rights royalties he earns from the use of his records reflects the extensive global impact of his music.”

Lewis’ Manager, Ryan Walter, MD of Interlude Artists, added: “We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with the brilliant team at PPL who consistently demonstrate exceptional dedication, care and attention to detail across Neighbouring Rights, it’s an honour to have the chance to work alongside them.”

As reported last week, PPL announced it had paid out £18.8 million of international revenue in its Q1 distribution to over 22,000 performers and recording rights holders.

