Lewis Capaldi unveils new Chemical Brothers cover for YouTube Originals documentary

Lewis Capaldi has unveiled a new cover of Setting Sun by the Chemical Brothers (featuring Noel Gallagher).

The recording was made as part of a new YouTube Originals documentary called 'Birthday Song’ – the special sees Capaldi discover what the No.1 single was on the day he was born and then follows his journey as he creates his own unique version.

An official press release stated: “Produced by Electric Robin, Birthday Song follows Capaldi’s journey from the initial discovery of the song, researching, recording and ultimately showcasing the final cover at a performance. As Capaldi crafts his version of Setting Sun, we flash from present day to the day of Capaldi’s birth. We learn how he found his passion for music from his family and friends and explore his earliest influences. Did this day influence Capaldi? Has the song? Or was it all written in the stars?”

You can watch Capaldi’s Birthday Song documentary below.