LF System and Eliza Rose in running for No.1 single

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Aug 24th 2022 at 5:45PM

LF System are currently on course for an eighth week at No.1, according to the latest Midweek Sales Flash from the Official Charts Company.

Afraid To Feel by LF System is out in front with 25,630 chart sales, but Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal are in hot pursuit with BOTA (Baddest Of Them All) on 23,191 sales. Both dance tracks are signed to Warner Records.

Aitch & Ed Sheeran are set for the highest new entry with My G ...

